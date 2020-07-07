HIV+ Brazilian man is in long-term viral remission after intensified treatment

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Leading HIV researchers announced important new developments in HIV research at the 23rd International AIDS Conference (AIDS2020: Virtual) today.
This includes what may be the first report of an adult with HIV to achieve long-term HIV remission without the need for a bone marrow transplant and new data showing that long-acting injectable cabotegravir is superior to daily oral Truvada for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP).
"Since 1985 the International AIDS Conference has helped answer the most pressing research questions in HIV, and this year is no different," Anton Pozniak, President of the International AIDS Society and International Chair of AIDS 2020: Virtual, said. "The studies presented at AIDS 2020: Virtual advance our knowledge on multiple fronts, knowledge that can potentially help the communities and regions most impacted by HIV worldwide."
Data presented today by Ricardo Diaz of the University of Sao Paulo revealed that one of the five individuals receiving this treatment regimen, a 34-year-old Brazilian male diagnosed with HIV in 2012, has maintained long-term HIV remission without the need for a bone marrow transplant. Notably, 57 weeks after structured treatment interruption, his HIV DNA in cells and his HIV antibody test remains negative.
The presenter noted that the findings are exciting but preliminary and that further analyses into viral cultivation and sequential HIV antibody profile and detection are ongoing.
