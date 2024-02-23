New study finds association between traffic-related air pollution, Alzheimer's disease

Your commute to work might be miserable, but according to a new study, it may also be connected to dementia.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It's no secret traffic in L.A. is miserable, but could it also be harmful for your brain?

The American Academy of Neurology reports in a recent study that an association was found between smog and dementia.

Scientists say people exposed more often to traffic-related air pollution are more likely to have high levels of a particular plaque in their brains that has long been associated with Alzheimer's disease.

They stress this is only an association and not proof of their findings.

"These results add to the evidence that fine particulate matter from traffic-related air pollution affects the amount of amyloid plaque in the brain," said study author Anke Huels. "More research is needed to investigate the mechanisms behind this link."