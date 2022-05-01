airbnb

Airbnb COVID refund policy is ending, changing cancellation penalty

EMBED <>More Videos

Airbnb COVID refund policy is ending

Airbnb's popular COVID refund policy is ending as of May 31, the company announced.

After that date, guests will have to cover short-term rental costs even if the cancellation was due to coronavirus.

RELATED: Rental homes make cleaning changes to keep guests safe; Chicago officials threaten fines for parties

For much of the pandemic, guests who had to cancel an Airbnb reservation could do so without a penalty. Starting at the end of May, cancellation policies will return to the discretion of the individual host property.

Some Airbnb rentals only require 24 hours of advance notice, others may require cancellation five days in advance for a full refund.

RELATED: 'Home Alone' house Airbnb: You can stay in Chicago-area home for 1 night

Airbnb is promising to offer guests travel insurance in the near future, which will provide yet another refund option for consumers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelairbnbcoronavirusu.s. & worldcovid 19
AIRBNB
LA City Council seeks enforcement against illegal short-term rentals
Bengals fans flood to Airbnb for Super Bowl rentals in LA area
Renters refused a refund after finding Airbnb unit full of trash
'Home Alone' house listed on Airbnb for 1-night stay
TOP STORIES
Top 5 candidates face off in LA mayoral debate on ABC7
Hundreds push for safer roads at Griffith Park after cyclist's death
'King,' French bulldog seen stolen from LA home, reunited with owner
Police break up street takeover in South LA
Father, daughter killed in violent car crash in La Mirada identified
Man arrested in death of 52-year-old killed while walking dog
LA funeral home director charged for mistreating human remains
Show More
LA City Council seeks enforcement against illegal short-term rentals
Naomi Judd to be inducted into Country Music Hall of Fame
Angelina Jolie visits boarding school, medical institution in Ukraine
2 paramedics, driver injured in head-on crash east of Palmdale
Mural art festival kicks off in Reseda and runs through summer
More TOP STORIES News