airline industry

Airline CEOs urge President Biden to end mask mandate, testing requirements

Airlines for America wrote, "now is the time for the Administration to sunset federal transportation travel restrictions."
By Pete Muntean, CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

Airline CEOs urge Biden to end mask mandate, testing requirements

WASHINGTON -- The CEOs of 10 airlines and cargo carriers have signed a letter to President Joe Biden saying he should end the transportation mask mandate and testing requirements for international travelers.

In a new letter, industry group Airlines for America wrote, "now is the time for the Administration to sunset federal transportation travel restrictions -- including the international predeparture testing requirement and the federal mask mandate -- that are no longer aligned with the realities of the current epidemiological environment."

The CEOs of Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Atlas Air Worldwide, Delta Air Lines, FedEx Express, Hawaiian Airlines, JetBlue Airways, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines, and UPS Airlines signed the letter.

Earlier this month, the White House moved the end of the transportation mask mandate to April 18. The White House said pertinent government agencies would consult with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on whether the mandate could expire sooner and under what circumstances it could be brought back.

The letter comes after CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Wednesday that the Omicron subvariant BA.2 does not appear to cause more severe Covid-19 but it is more transmissible than the original strain.

The-CNN-Wire
& 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelface maskcoronavirus testingairline industryjoe bidenu.s. & worldcovid 19
AIRLINE INDUSTRY
Companies pulling out of Russia: LIST
Companies pulling out of Russia: LIST
San Bernardino airport debuts first commercial passenger airline
Delta CEO repeats call for 'no-fly' list for unruly passengers
TOP STORIES
Gov. Newsom proposes $400 rebate for all CA car owners
Family mourns mother who died after LA Marathon race
Cal State college system drops SAT/ACT admission requirement
Why is it so windy lately? Experts point to this as possible reason
Trial begins in lawsuit against OC over coroner's mix-up
Utah governor vetoes transgender sports ban, faces override
'Seen' series features pioneer Latinx artists and filmmakers
Show More
MacKenzie Scott donates $436 million to Habitat for Humanity
T. rex skeleton vanished after mysterious auction. It just turned up
Crews officially roll out red carpet for Oscar Sunday celebration
Woman shot in hail of gunfire in Exposition Park, shooter at large
Worker killed at Metro construction site in Miracle Mile area
More TOP STORIES News