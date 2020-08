EMBED >More News Videos A passenger was taken off a Frontier Airlines flight out of Los Angeles International Airport in part because he refused to wear a mask.

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KABC) -- A disturbing scene was caught on video on board an American Airlines plane.Video shows two passengers fighting, apparently over seat assignments, on a flight from Las Vegas to Charlotte, N.C. on Monday.Fellow passengers react in shock as they watch punches being thrown, along with hair pulling.The man who recorded the video says the police were called and the woman in pink got off the plane.No comment yet from American Airlines.