u.s. & world

1 killed, 2 others injured during church shooting near Birmingham; suspect is in custody

The suspect has since been placed into custody.
EMBED <>More Videos

Alabama church shooting leaves 1 dead and 2 others wounded

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. -- One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting Thursday evening at a church in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, authorities said.

During a news conference, authorities said a total of three people were shot. One person was killed and the two others were rushed to a local hospital.

The suspect has since been placed into custody.

The shooting took place at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills, a suburb of Birmingham.

Details surrounding how the shooting unfolded were not immediately released and the identity of the suspect is unknown.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

CNN contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
alabamamass shootingshootingchurchnationalu.s. & worldinvestigationinvestigationsabc news
U.S. & WORLD
Michael Avenatti pleads guilty to multiple federal fraud charges
VIDEO: See moment mom spots bear following her family
Cosby lawyer urges jurors to consider only proof from trial
Elon Musk tries to ease concerns in first meeting with Twitter workers
TOP STORIES
Inglewood's SoFi Stadium among venues chosen to host 2026 World Cup
SoCal man found dead in Death Valley after running out of gas
El Monte officers killed: Community hopes for peace as memorial grows
Federal trial of suspect in deadly 2018 OC spa bombing underway
Sherman Oaks dog going viral for his adorable singing videos
South LA church offers mini-grocery store with food bank donations
VIDEO: See moment mom spots bear following her family
Show More
Cheech Marin's Riverside museum has largest collection of Chicano art
Refrigerator explodes violently, shattering 4 windows in CA home
L.A. artist spreads message of peace for ABC7's Feed SoCal food drive
Man accused of shooting CHP officer is charged with attempted murder
CA undecided on whether to list Joshua tree as threatened species
More TOP STORIES News