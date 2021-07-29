No tsunami threat to SoCal beaches after 8.2-magnitude Alaska quake, but strong currents possible

The all-clear was posted on the National Weather Service's Twitter page about 3 a.m. Pacific Time with a caveat: "No tsunami threat for So Cal. Stronger than normal currents are possible in the harbors and bays later this morning."
Remember, even though there is no threat of a tsunami affecting California, there will be strong and unusual currents today, especially in local harbors. Good idea not to go swimming in harbors today. #cawx #SoCal #LAweather https://t.co/L2Y5iVWPXr— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) July 29, 2021
The quake struck at 11:15 p.m. PT on Wednesday about 50 miles southeast of Perryville on the Alaskan Peninsula at a shallow depth of 29 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey and Alaska Earthquake Center.
The earthquake was felt throughout the Alaska Peninsula and Kodiak, the Alaska Earthquake Center said.
The event prompted the NWS to evaluate the possibility of tsunamis along the West Coast, including Los Angeles, Orange County and San Diego County.