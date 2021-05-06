Angels release 3-time MVP, 10-time All Star Albert Pujols after nearly a decade with the team

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6697557" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

He may have missed the playoffs this year, but L.A. Angels star Albert Pujols and his wife, Diedre, kept busy by launching Open Gate Kitchen, a new cafe concept that offers vocational training, life coaching and job placement to those in need.