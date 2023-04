A Canadian man took a different route home from work and was treated to a rare wildlife sighting: an albino moose.

ALBERTA, Canada (KABC) -- A Canadian man took a different route home from work and was treated to a rare wildlife sighting: an albino moose.

David Frizzell was driving home last month when he spotted the elusive white animal grazing near a highway. He turned around and watched it for about 20 minutes.

Some people consider it lucky to spot an albino moose.

He says he's taken the same route home a few times since then but has yet to spot the animal again.