Understanding the little known dangers, side effects of excessive drinking

Over the holiday, lots of people will be drinking alcohol as they barbecue and watch fireworks. But having too much alcohol can cause more problems than you might think.

One author shared her experiences of breaking free of alcohol and the little known dangers associated with it.

"I hope this book has given you a pathway to the life that you deserve," said Veronica Valli, who is a sober coach.

She wrote a book called "Soberful" where she describes how alcohol was a big part of her life.

"My drinking was very chaotic and dangerous from when I was about 15 years old," she said.

Half of Americans consume alcohol regularly, 17% binge drink.

Research shows about 15 million Americans struggle with an alcohol use problem, but only 10% receive help. Excessive alcohol use is linked to an increased risk of injuries, chronic diseases, cancer and poor pregnancy outcomes.

"People can spend 10 years from the moment they wake up and think 'ugh I need to stop drinking' to actually stopping," Valli said.

Pain is another side effect. More than half of people with an alcohol use disorder experience some type of persistent pain.

In a new British study, researchers found chronic alcohol consumption may make people more sensitive to pain through two different molecular mechanisms: one driven by alcohol intake and one driven by alcohol withdrawal.

"I thought sobriety was boring. That's what our culture tells us," she said.

Valli finally decided to get sober at age 27 and hasn't looked back.

"The number one thing I want people to know is that when you stop drinking you don't give up anything, you don't miss out on anything, just the opposite," Valli said.

Now, she's a recovery coach and therapist helping others break free from alcohol addiction.

Valli said it's important to find a community of support when you're trying to quit. This Fourth of July, the California Poison Control System is warning about the dangers of alcohol poisoning, which can be life threatening. Symptoms include confusion, unresponsiveness and vomiting.