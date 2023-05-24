Alec Baldwin is speaking out, saying the last day of filming "Rust" is "nothing less than a miracle."

Alec Baldwin calls last day of 'Rust' filming 'miracle,' says its been 'long and difficult road'

"Last day of filming RUST in Montana. Sorry that I did not get to work with this living legend, the great @francesfisher. Patrick, I envy you. It's been a long and difficult road. But we reach the end of the trail today. Congratulations to Joel, Bianca and the entire cast and crew. Nothing less than a miracle," the actor's full Instagram post read.

Production for the film halted in 2021 after a gun Baldwin was holding for his role on set fired a live round, killing a cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Baldwin -- along with an armorer -- were charged with involuntary manslaughter for the death of Hutchins.

Last month, the charges were dropped against Baldwin.

The movie just wrapped up filming in Montana.