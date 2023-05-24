Alec Baldwin calls last day of 'Rust' filming 'miracle,' says its been 'long and difficult road'

Alec Baldwin is speaking out, saying the last day of filming "Rust" is "nothing less than a miracle."
"Last day of filming RUST in Montana. Sorry that I did not get to work with this living legend, the great @francesfisher. Patrick, I envy you. It's been a long and difficult road. But we reach the end of the trail today. Congratulations to Joel, Bianca and the entire cast and crew. Nothing less than a miracle," the actor's full Instagram post read.
Production for the film halted in 2021 after a gun Baldwin was holding for his role on set fired a live round, killing a cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
Baldwin -- along with an armorer -- were charged with involuntary manslaughter for the death of Hutchins.
Last month, the charges were dropped against Baldwin.
The movie just wrapped up filming in Montana.