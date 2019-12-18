Homeless in Southern California

Preventing homelessness: Algorithm can identify LA County residents mostly likely to lose housing

By
Spotting the homeless is not a difficult task in Southern California, but spotting people before they become homeless is. But now, Los Angeles County officials have a new tool that will help them identify people most likely to end up homeless.

Researchers at UCLA's California Policy Lab and the Poverty Lab at the University of Chicago have come up with a new algorithm that will help them do just that.

The predictive modeling program analyzes data of L.A. County residents who receive county assistance and can predict which of those people have the highest odds of losing their housing.

"We built a model that can analyze hundreds of thousands if not millions of data points that would be very difficult for a human to analyze," said Janey Rountree, the Executive Director of the California Policy Lab.

That information will allow county workers to offer emergency assistance to those residents in order to keep them from slipping into homelessness. Rountree says relatively small amounts of assistance early on can prevent expensive stays in emergency shelters.

"If we can reach them in that time period with a relatively modest intervention, we avoid all of the trauma and costs that comes with being homeless and living on the street," said Rountree.

The number of homeless in the region continues to skyrocket. Every day, County officials say they place 133 people into temporary housing while another150 fall into homelessness. Rountree says the new predictive modeling should put a big dent in the number of people headed for the streets.

Researchers are providing the model, which is expected to keep nearly 7,000 people off the streets a year, to the county free of cost.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countyhomeless in southern californiahomelesspublic housing
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMELESS IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA
Christmas arrives at Pacoima school with large homeless population
'Sleep pods' aim to tackle homelessness in LA
LA County using new technology to address shelter crisis
West LA students use art, poetry to help homeless children
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chino newlywed beaten to death at his wedding reception, family says
New California laws in 2020
Big rigs overturn on freeways amid high winds across SoCal
Chinese national sentenced for 'maternity tourism' scheme in OC
Whittier 'Tricycle Man' dies at 61 after being hit by car
Prayer service held for SoCal rescue volunteer who died while searching for missing hiker
Las Posadas: 9-day Christmas celebration kicks off at Olvera Street
Show More
Gun-toting wife fights off would-be robbers in Houston
Man shot on Facebook Live confronts shooter at sentencing
Honolulu officer admits he forced homeless man to lick urinal
Amber Alert suspect held by citizens until authorities arrive
Woman lying in bed killed when pickup truck slams into NJ home
More TOP STORIES News