ALHAMBRA, Calif. (KABC) -- A frightening car crash on the westbound 10 Freeway in Alhambra was caught on video.

The incident happened Monday afternoon.

In the footage, the driver of a white sedan lost control and clipped the car next to it.

That car then spun out of control and slammed into an SUV that was driving behind it. Meanwhile, the white car that started the crash just kept driving.

No serious injuries were reported.