6 people hospitalized after car slams into restaurant in Alhambra, authorities say

ALHAMBRA, Calif. (KABC) -- Six people were hospitalized after a car slammed into a restaurant Thursday afternoon in Alhambra, officials said.The crash was reported shortly before 1:30 p.m. in the 800 block of West Valley Boulevard, according to the Verdugo Fire Communications Center.Three people were immediately transported to a medical center, two others were moderately injured and a sixth patient was hospitalized after a delay, a fire official said. Whether the patients were pedestrians or occupants of the vehicle was not immediately clear.News video from AIR7 HD showed firefighter-paramedics performing triage at the scene, with red, yellow and green tarps spread out on the sidewalk.Investigators say the driver accidentally hit the gas instead of the brakes while making a turn, and remained on scene and was being cooperative.