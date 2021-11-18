6 people hospitalized after car slams into restaurant in Alhambra, authorities say

EMBED <>More Videos

6 hospitalized after car slams into Alhambra restaurant: authorities

ALHAMBRA, Calif. (KABC) -- Six people were hospitalized after a car slammed into a restaurant Thursday afternoon in Alhambra, officials said.

The crash was reported shortly before 1:30 p.m. in the 800 block of West Valley Boulevard, according to the Verdugo Fire Communications Center.

Three people were immediately transported to a medical center, two others were moderately injured and a sixth patient was hospitalized after a delay, a fire official said. Whether the patients were pedestrians or occupants of the vehicle was not immediately clear.

News video from AIR7 HD showed firefighter-paramedics performing triage at the scene, with red, yellow and green tarps spread out on the sidewalk.

Investigators say the driver accidentally hit the gas instead of the brakes while making a turn, and remained on scene and was being cooperative.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
alhambralos angeles countycar crashcar into buildingfirefighters
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Citadel Outlets open early for Black Friday shopping
Chase of box truck ends with suspect arrested in Compton
Massive blaze rips through commercial building south of DTLA
Thousands in SoCal without power on Thanksgiving during high winds
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Show More
Wind destroys Burbank studio construction project
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find IE Boston Market closed
South African scientists detect new COVID variant amid spike
Oregon gray wolf dies after historic trek into California
More TOP STORIES News