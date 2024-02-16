30th Alhambra Lunar New Year Festival celebrates the Year of the Dragon

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Alhambra Lunar New Year Festival, an enduring annual tradition celebrating the rich Asian heritage of the San Gabriel Valley, will celebrate its 30th anniversary on Sunday, February 18, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Located in Alhambra, "the gateway to the San Gabriel Valley," this milestone event invites the community to revel in festivities heralding the Year of the Dragon. The event will take place on Main Street in Alhambra between First and Third Streets.

Rooted in the cultural heritage of the Asian American and Pacific Islander community, the Alhambra Lunar New Year Festival extends a warm welcome to attendees of all backgrounds, providing an immersive all-day experience.

Anticipate an array of cultural performances, live art, cooking demonstrations, Augmented Reality experiences, and more.

New this year is Artisan Alley, which beckons with handcrafted goods, a Kids Zone sponsored by SkyZone Alhambra, live radio coverage in partnership with LAist, and more.

Discover the full spectrum of what the 2024 Alhambra Lunar New Year Festival has to offer by visiting alhambralunarnewyear.com.