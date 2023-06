Alhambra police found a stash of more than two tons of illegal fireworks in a Whittier home.

Alhambra police find more than 2 tons of illegal fireworks; couple charged with child endangerment

WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) -- Alhambra police made a massive illegal fireworks bust in a home with children living inside.

The city's police department posted pictures of the more than two tons of illegal fireworks.

Police found the stash after an investigation into illegal sales of fireworks led them to a Whittier home.

Police arrested Rogelio Lozano and Rosa Zuniga for illegal fireworks and child endangerment.

They say several kids were at the home.