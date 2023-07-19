Long Beach man found guilty in bombing of OC day spa that killed ex-girlfriend, injured 2 others

A Long Beach man was found guilty in the bombing of an Aliso Viejo day spa in 2018 that left his ex-girlfriend dead and severely injured two others.

Authorities say 64-year-old Stephen William Beal built and planted a packaged bomb that detonated inside the spa, killing his ex-girlfriend and owner of the business and causing serious injuries to two other clients.

The explosion also damaged a commercial office building.

Beal was found guilty Wednesday of four felony counts, including use of a weapon of mass destruction resulting in death, malicious destruction of a building resulting in death, use of a destructive device during and in relation to a crime of violence, and possession of an unregistered destructive device.

His first trial ended in a mistrial in August 2022.

Prosecutors said the motive was a crime of passion. The spa owner, Ildiko Krajnyak, had previously broken up with Beal.

The prosecution said Beal was obsessed and sent numerous emails, poems, letters and cards to Karjnyak. They said her friends had warned her that he was controlling and possessive.

Prosecutors also said Beal not only knew Krajnyak but also had access to the spa and had the specific skill set to be able to make a bomb. His hobby was model rockets.

In his home, investigators found 130 pounds of pyrotechnic chemicals.

Beal faces a minimum of 30 years in prison.