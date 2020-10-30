All Good News: A friend plants seed of idea to make therapy garden after pandemic related job loss

LA MIRADA (KABC) -- Debbie Fitzhugh, an event planner, was devastated by unemployment, until a friend planted the germ of an idea, who encouraged her to try something new, and something fun.How about gardening?"It was just a very bland piece of land, but I was laid off in April, like many other people. And I was completely devastated," said Fitzhugh. "My friend Barbara called and said, 'how are you doing?' I said, 'well, you know 'and she says, 'what made me peaceful is my garden." said Fitzhugh.Keep in mind, Fitzhugh had never gardened in her life. Fitzhugh's career was about raising money... planning mega events for the Girl Scouts. What she came to learn with seeds, soil and crafting stepping stones was how to slow down: nurturing on nature's schedule."I was able to sleep better at night and I was at peace here in the garden," said Fitzhugh.The materials were bought as a gift from her friends Barbara and David Groce. In return, they wanted only this... a smiling shot of Fitzhugh's grandson who just harvested some mini-pumpkins."It made me feel good, selfishly you know," said Groce. "It is more blessed to give than to receive as we mature in life."Not only has her backyard oasis started to grow; Fitzhugh says she too has been transformed, thanks to her thoughtful friends."Kindness is just one of the most important things that anybody could hand you," said Fitzhugh.