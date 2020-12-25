All Good News: 'Adopt-a-Grandparent' program makes sure seniors feel holiday spirit during pandemic

CHINO HILLS (KABC) -- A respiratory therapist from Chino Hills is helping to spread holiday cheer - making sure residents at eight senior living homes feel extra special during what's been an especially tough year for everyone.With so many seniors unable to physically see their loved ones, Heather Paradee-Moore hopes her "adopt a grandparent" concept will inspire others."With the help of my friends, I delivered a little bit of Christmas happiness to a community that is really struggling right now," said Paradee-Moore.Paradee-Moore organized her "adoption" program to help fulfill a few holiday wishes."It's just this human connection," said Paradee-Moore. "It hurts to see them so cut off from everyone."Others joined in; local Girl Scout troops offered to make cards. Another friend offered to make blankets."Even if I can't help everyone, I can at least help a small group of people and make them feel loved," said Paradee-Moore.Heather sees so many seniors feeling the impact of isolation during this pandemic. Her advice: reach out as much as you can and even though you can't physically be there, let your loved ones know you're thinking about them