Society

All Good News: 'Adopt-a-Grandparent' program makes sure seniors feel holiday spirit during pandemic

A way to brighten the spirits of seniors during the holidays: 'adopt-a-grandparent'
CHINO HILLS (KABC) -- A respiratory therapist from Chino Hills is helping to spread holiday cheer - making sure residents at eight senior living homes feel extra special during what's been an especially tough year for everyone.

With so many seniors unable to physically see their loved ones, Heather Paradee-Moore hopes her "adopt a grandparent" concept will inspire others.

"With the help of my friends, I delivered a little bit of Christmas happiness to a community that is really struggling right now," said Paradee-Moore.

Paradee-Moore organized her "adoption" program to help fulfill a few holiday wishes.

"It's just this human connection," said Paradee-Moore. "It hurts to see them so cut off from everyone."

Others joined in; local Girl Scout troops offered to make cards. Another friend offered to make blankets.

"Even if I can't help everyone, I can at least help a small group of people and make them feel loved," said Paradee-Moore.

Heather sees so many seniors feeling the impact of isolation during this pandemic. Her advice: reach out as much as you can and even though you can't physically be there, let your loved ones know you're thinking about them
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychino hillsholidaysenior citizensall good news
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect in custody after 15 Freeway standoff
Pilot's footage shows jetpack flying off SoCal coast
LA's historic Olvera Street hard hit by pandemic
Here are the new traffic laws CA drivers need to heed starting Jan. 1
LIVE NORAD Santa Tracker - See where he is now!
Christmas shoppers head to Citadel despite COVID-19 spike
How to watch Christmas Mass on TV or online
Show More
Holiday travel worries experts amid COVID-19 surge
FBI searches home of missing California City boys
Republicans block $2K stimulus checks despite Trump demand
Family planning legal action over death after Riverside County arrest
Moderna vaccine side effect for those with cosmetic facial fillers
More TOP STORIES News