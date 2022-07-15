Play Ball Park comes to LA ahead of MLB All-Star Game

Play Ball Park starts Saturday at the Los Angeles Convention Center and has something for every baseball fan. Organizers are describing it as the largest indoor and outdoor baseball theme park.
"This is an opportunity for the fans to be able to have a close opportunity, to see what this game is all about and really to celebrate it," said Lisa Fernandez a 3x Olympic Gold Medalist and current softball coach at UCLA.
There will be batting cages, pitching mounds and opportunities to meet and get autographs from softball superstars and MLB legends. You also won't want to miss the world's largest baseball, sitting at a massive 13-feet wide.
Some young players from the MLB Youth Academy in Compton got to experience the event ahead of the official opening to the public.
"I like that I'm batting, and it's my favorite," said Giselle Torres, a young player with the youth academy. "And I like just the experience of being here with different people."
"It's a very good experience to be able to be around the area where MLB players are going to be," said James Clark, another youth academy player. "And just get the experience and stuff."
To experience Play Ball Park inside the Convention Center, you will need to purchase a ticket. However, all of the outdoor activities are free like the batting cages located in the Fieldhouse.
"For us really it's about access, making sure that everyone has access to the game," said David James, vice president of baseball and softball development for the MLB. "Whether it be baseball, softball and most importantly we emphasize this is the free portion."
Play Ball Park is going on for four days starting Saturday and you can purchase tickets for $20 each on here.
