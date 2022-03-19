localish

Bowers Museum showcases a treasure trove of iconic Disney jewelry

Localish LA takes you inside Bowers Museum in Santa Ana for the new Disney exhibition, "All That Glitters: The Crown Jewels of the Walt Disney Archives," showcasing iconic jewelry from some of our favorite films, such as the Titanic and The Princess Diaries.

From crowns and rings to recognizable accessories and items, 'All That Glitters' brings together the best of old and new of Disney and 20th Century Studios films.

Watch the video above for the whole story.

"All That Glitters: The Crown Jewels of the Walt Disney Archives" runs through June 19th.

More information here: bowers.org
