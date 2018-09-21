More women have stepped forward and accused a Newport Beach surgeon and his girlfriend of sexual assault, the Orange County District Attorney said Friday.Authorities have identified more than 12 "credible potential victims" who claim they were preyed upon by Dr. Grant Robicheaux and his girlfriend Cerissa Riley, according to DA Tony Rackauckas.Speaking at a morning news conference, Rackauckas said investigators have received more than 50 phone calls about the case after the suspects were arrested and charged earlier this week.One woman described the couple as a "Bonnie and Clyde" team who drugged and forced her into sexual acts.Asked in a previous interview if the suspects' M.O. was to send Riley out first to meet the alleged victims, Rackauckas replied: "That's what we've seen, yes."Robicheaux, 38, was once named "Bachelor of the Year" by Orange Coast magazine and appeared on a Bravo reality show about online dating.Lauren Heyden said she met Robicheaux on the dating app Tinder in 2017 and broke down when she saw his face in a recent news report."I just started screaming," she said. "I just started sobbing."Heyden recalled red flags before she escaped their encounter."I was in the pool with him, or Jacuzzi, and he started trying to tear my top off," she said. "When I was saying 'no,' it was like he wasn't even hearing me."The suspects were charged with sexual assault against two women and one count of rape. But after finding more than a thousand videos of victims whom the couple allegedly recorded in many cities, authorities are concerned they may have widespread victims.Robicheaux and Riley have been released on bail. They are scheduled to be arraigned in October.Lawyers for the pair say they unequivocally deny all allegations of nonconsensual sex.