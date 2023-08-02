95-acre Almond Fire erupts in Cabazon, prompting evacuation order

CABAZON, Calif. (KABC) -- A vegetation fire erupted Wednesday morning in Cabazon, quickly spreading to at least 95 acres and prompting evacuations, the Riverside County Fire Department said.

The blaze was reported about 11:45 a.m. near the intersection of Bonita Avenue and Poplar Street, the Fire Department said on Twitter.

Firefighters responded on the ground and in the air as the fire, which was 0% contained, burned in light-to-medium brush.

About 90 minutes after the fire was reported, Cal Fire announced an evacuation order for the area south of Bonita Avenue, east of Broadway, west of Lime Street and north of Hattie Street.

No injuries or structural damage were immediately reported.

The cause of the fire was unknown.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.