Brush fire breaks out in hills above Altadena, scorches several acres as crews get upper hand

ALTADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters have the upper hand on a brush fire burning in the hills above Altadena.

The blaze broke out just after 1 p.m. near the area of Lake Avenue and Loma Alta Drive.

It's being called the "Cobb Fire" because it's close to the Cobb Estate.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department, and the Angeles National Forest Fire Department are tackling the flames.



The fire has burned three to five acres, and is heading towards the Sam Merrill and Sunset Ridge trails, according to officials.

No injuries have been reported, and no structures or homes are threatened.

The fire is 10 percent contained. The cause is under investigation.

