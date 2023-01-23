Sheriff's deputies fatally shoot man accused of stabbing elderly woman in Altadena

ALTADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Sheriff's deputies shot and killed a man who they say was trying to stab people in Altadena.

Deputies responded to a gas station on Fair Oaks Avenue and Woodbury Road Sunday evening after receiving a call about a man chasing people with a sharp metal object, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies found a man who they say matched the description of the person given in that call. They then followed him to the 2100 block of El Sereno Avenue, where deputies saw the suspect stab an elderly woman and try to stab a man.

That's when deputies opened fire.

The suspect, who has not been officially identified, died at the scene. A sharp metal object was recovered at the scene, authorities said.