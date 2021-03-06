Society

LA poet Amanda Gorman says she was racially profiled by guard: 'This is the reality of Black girls'

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles poet Amanda Gorman, who made history at President Joe Biden's inauguration in January, says she was racially profiled by a security guard outside her own apartment.

The 22-year-old shared her experience on Twitter Friday evening.

"A security guard tailed me on my walk home tonight. He demanded if I lived there because 'you look suspicious.' I showed my keys & buzzed myself into my building. He left, no apology. This is the reality of black girls: One day you're called an icon, the next day, a threat," she wrote.



LA poet Amanda Gorman, 22, recites 'The Hill We Climb' at inauguration ceremony
EMBED More News Videos

A Los Angeles woman became the youngest inaugural poet when she performed an original poem at President Joe Biden's swearing-in ceremony.



Shortly after that tweet, Gorman reflected on her encounter with the guard.

"In a sense, he was right. I AM A THREAT: a threat to injustice, to inequality, to ignorance," she wrote in a separate tweet. "Anyone who speaks the truth and walks with hope is an obvious and fatal danger to the powers that be."



Gorman made history as the youngest inaugural poet when she took the stage Jan. 20 to recite her original poem, "The Hill We Climb." In the poem, she speaks openly about racial injustice in the country.

MORE: Amanda Gorman, in a first, brings poetry to Super Bowl

ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypresidential inaugurationracial profilingpoetryracism
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
California to allow theme parks to reopen at reduced capacity
Stimulus check updates: Senate strikes jobless aid deal, relief bill OK in sight
UTLA rejects return to classroom, sets demands
'My heart is broken': Mom recounts losing daughter in crash
Woman discovers secret apartment hidden behind bathroom mirror
Piles up junk at Granada Hills home frustrates neighbors
Manhattan Beach land seized from Black family may be returned to descendants
Show More
Man found Tiger Woods unconscious after SUV crash
Hemet family struggling to find funeral home for loved one's cremation
CA man loses all his benefits after returning EDD overpayment
Task force offers compassionate solution to homeless problem on LA Metro system
California lawmakers eye aiding those with criminal records
More TOP STORIES News