u.s. & world

Mom: Amazon Alexa encouraged 10-year-old to try dangerous 'outlet' TikTok challenge

The dangerous 'outlet' or 'penny' challenge trend was popularized on TikTok.
EMBED <>More Videos

Mom: Amazon Alexa encouraged child to try dangerous TikTok challenge

Experts have a new warning for parents on internet safety after one family says their Amazon Alexa encouraged their 10-year-old to participate in a dangerous TikTok challenge.

Mom Kristin Livdahl said she uses the virtual assistant technology to motivate her children to try out physical challenges, like balancing a broomstick on their hands.

Her 10-year-old daughter recently asked the device for a challenge prompt, and Livdahl was alarmed by its response.

"Here's something I found on the web ... The challenge is simple: plug in a phone charger about halfway into a wall outlet, then touch a penny to the exposed prongs," Alexa responded, according to the device's activity log.



"I was actually right there in the room with her, and I was so freaked out. I'm like, 'No, Alexa! No, stop!" Livdahl told ABC News.

Alexa's instructions referred to the so-called "outlet challenge," a dangerous trend popularized on TikTok.

Amazon told ABC News "Alexa is designed to provide accurate, relevant and helpful information to customers. As soon as we became aware of this error, we took swift action to fix it."

SEE ALSO: Kidnapped teen rescued thanks to viral TikTok distress signal
EMBED More News Videos

A kidnapped North Carolina teen was rescued thanks to a viral TikTok distress signal she used on a Kentucky highway.



TikTok has removed any posts with the hashtag #OutletChallenge, but some videos are still visible on the platform.

Experts say parents should monitor their children's interactions with voice-activated technology.

What that highlights is that no tech is perfect, and there are loopholes," said Titania Jordan chief parent officer of Bark Technologies, an online safety company. "Research what parental controls exist for that device ... figure out how to implement them. Then plug it in, then set it up, then let them play knowing that you have some peace of mind."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologysafetyamazonchildrenparentingtiktoktechnologyu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Ghislaine Maxwell guilty on 5 of 6 charges in sex trafficking trial
Elon Musk owes $11B in taxes after wrapping up his Tesla stock sales
Final goodbye: Recalling influential people who died in 2021
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
TOP STORIES
LA County reports 16K new COVID-19 cases
New laws: California cracking down on sideshows in 2022
Ghislaine Maxwell guilty on 5 of 6 charges in sex trafficking trial
Storm brings showers to SoCal with heavy rain still on the way
ABC7's most read stories of 2021
Boyfriend arrested in torture-murder of celebrity manager, LAPD says
LA Zoo receives $1M anonymous donation for conservation efforts
Show More
US sets new record for highest number of COVID-19 cases per day
Some LA restaurants, bars closing temporarily during COVID surge
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Mandatory evacuation order issued for Bond Fire burn area amid storm
COVID hospitalizations in LA County top 1,000 as omicron cases surge
More TOP STORIES News