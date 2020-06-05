Amazon distribution center in Redlands engulfed in flames as three-alarm fire rages

Firefighters were battling a massive blaze that ripped through a large commercial building in Redlands Friday morning.
REDLANDS, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters were battling a massive blaze that ripped through a large Amazon distribution center in Redlands Friday morning.

Flames and thick smoke were seen shooting out of the roof and windows of the warehouse in the 2000 block of West Lugonia Avenue shortly after 5 a.m.

The 10 Freeway near Mountain View Avenue was shut down as fire crews poured streams of water onto the flames, which appeared to engulf almost all of the massive structure.

Amazon trucks near the building were also set ablaze.

Authorities later allowed morning rush hour traffic to flow again on the 10 Freeway.

No additional information was immediately released. It is unclear if any injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
redlandssan bernardino countybuilding firefirefirefighters
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2.5M new US jobs added in May, defying economists' expectations
Thousands join protests across SoCal over George Floyd death
Buffalo police video results in 2 officers suspended
Attorney: Ex-cop charged in Floyd's death followed Chauvin's orders
Ex-Dodgers star Carl Crawford arrested on assault charge
Family of 6 found dead inside garage in San Antonio, police say
Off-duty Long Beach police officer killed in motorcycle crash
Show More
VIDEO: Landslide in Norway sweeps 8 homes into the sea
Free donuts! Delicious deals for National Donut Day
Full list of SoCal curfews amid continued George Floyd protests
Man arrested for brandishing rifle at driver in Sherman Oaks
Demonstrators at Hollywood protest demand justice, reform
More TOP STORIES News