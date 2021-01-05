Health & Fitness

Los Angeles business sites, including FedEx, Amazon, Costco, hit by COVID-19 outbreaks

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- New data reveals some of the businesses hardest hit by COVID-19 in Los Angeles County, where a new case is recorded every six seconds.

Public-health records show outbreaks at more than 500 businesses. More than 9,300 workers have been infected. Among them:

  • 402 FedEx workers at eight sites - 128 cases were documented at the Pacoima facility alone.

  • Seven Costco stores have been hit by outbreaks - 253 workers infected, including 71 at the Culver City location.


  • And 210 Amazon employees have been infected at six different facilities.

