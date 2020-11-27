amazon

Amazon to give frontline workers $300 holiday bonus

Amazon is giving its frontline workers a $300 holiday bonus. The one-time bonus will go to employees working in the month of December and part-time workers will get $150.

Amazon said it will spend more than $500 million on the bonuses. The online colossus says they have spent over $2.5 billion in 2020 on special bonuses and incentives for their employees around the world. This includes a $500 million bonus earlier this year.

RELATED: BBB warns of scammers posing as Amazon employees to steal customers' personal information

The latest bonus comes as the company faces threats of a Black Friday strike over pay and safety conditions.

Retailers like Walmart and Target have also given out holiday bonuses to their workers this year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessholiday shoppingamazoneconomycoronavirustechnologyu.s. & worldshoppingonline shoppingblack fridaycovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AMAZON
Amazon opens online pharmacy
More retailers have deals of their own on Amazon Prime Day
Here are some of the top deals for Amazon Prime Day
Watch out for scammers posing as Amazon employees
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
16K SCE customers without power amid fire danger
Shoppers flock to Citadel Outlets despite pandemic
Pasadena restaurants stay open for outdoor dining on Thanksgiving
Compton deputy thanks supporters in video message
Trump says he'll leave if Electoral College seats Biden
SoCal weather: Red flag warning continues Friday amid strong winds
Florida family thaws Thanksgiving turkey in pool
Show More
Princeton grads 'beat the system,' win more than $6M in lottery
USC-Colorado game canceled due to COVID-19
UCLA study identifies at-risk groups for COVID-19
Facebook group offers lifeline to San Gabriel Valley restaurants
Iran scientist linked to military nuclear program killed
More TOP STORIES News