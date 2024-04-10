2 children found safe after alleged abduction in Watts by man considered 'armed and dangerous'

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An Amber Alert was briefly issued Tuesday afternoon after two children were allegedly taken from a Watts elementary school by a man who authorities described as "armed and dangerous."

The alert was deactivated shortly after it was announced when the children were found and the suspect was taken into custody in South L.A.

The California Highway Patrol announced on social media just after 6:10 p.m. that two children - ages 5 and 6 - were taken from Lovelia P. Flournoy Elementary in Watts around 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Donald Kelly, 41, was named as the suspect. His relationship to the children is unknown.

CHP deactivated the Amber Alert roughly 20 minutes later.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the suspect vehicle was pulled over near 98th Street and Vermont Avenue in South L.A. At that point, police say the two children jumped out of the car and ran toward officers.

The driver was then taken into custody.