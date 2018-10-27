An Amber Alert was issued throughout California Saturday afternoon for a four-year-old girl said to have been abducted from Vancouver, Washington.
Authorities say Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez was abducted Thursday at about 1 p.m.
The girl is described as having blond hair and blue eyes.
Lopez is believed to be with the suspect identified as Esmeralda Lynn Lopez, 21.
The suspect is described as Hispanic, 5 feet tall and weighing 138 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
The Amber Alert listed the suspect as driving a red 2005 Chevy Cobalt, with the Washington license plate BLK 1552.
