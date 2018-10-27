An Amber Alert was issued throughout California Saturday afternoon for a four-year-old girl said to have been abducted from Vancouver, Washington.Authorities say Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez was abducted Thursday at about 1 p.m.The girl is described as having blond hair and blue eyes.Lopez is believed to be with the suspect identified as Esmeralda Lynn Lopez, 21.The suspect is described as Hispanic, 5 feet tall and weighing 138 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.The Amber Alert listed the suspect as driving a red 2005 Chevy Cobalt, with the Washington license plate BLK 1552.