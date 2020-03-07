4-year-old boy, woman found safe after Amber Alert issued: CHP

***This AMBER Alert is being deactivated. The child and mother have been safely located. The California Highway Patrol wants to thank all of our fellow community members who helped with this safe recovery.***@LAPDHQ @LAPDHQEnEspanol https://t.co/hgI9HT4x53 — CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) March 7, 2020

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 4-year-old boy and woman were found safe Friday night after they were reported missing, authorities say.Authorities were searching for 4-year-old Reynaldo Gonzalez and 35-year-old Christina Gonzalez who were last seen around 7:30 a.m. near Gates and Main streets in Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.The California Highway Patrol said the child and woman were abducted.Police said neither had been seen since the morning and their family was concerned.The Amber Alert has been cancelled.