Ambulance stolen in San Gabriel, crashes after police chase

SAN GABRIEL, Calif. (CNS) -- An ambulance was stolen in San Gabriel Sunday by a transient with a lengthy criminal history who then wrecked the vehicle during a pursuit by police, authorities said.

The ambulance was on a service call in the 700 block of Sunset Avenue at about 3:25 p.m. Sunday when "a local adult male transient in his late 40s with an extensive criminal history was on foot in the area, got into the driver's seat of the fire ambulance, and stole the vehicle," according to the San Gabriel Police Department.

Police said no one else was in the ambulance when it was stolen.

Officers were notified of the theft, located the ambulance and began a pursuit, which ended when the ambulance collided with numerous vehicles in the 2800 block of Canterbury Road in neighboring San Marino.

Five people were injured along with the suspect, who was arrested on suspicion of grand theft auto and felony evading, police said.

The injuries were all described as minor. Three of the injured along with the suspect were taken to hospitals for treatment of their injuries.

The ambulance was taken out of service with significant damage, police added.