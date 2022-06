SHERMAN OAKS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A woman was arrested after allegedly stealing an ambulance, leading police on a chase and causing a multi-car crash.Los Angeles Fire Department officials said it happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Chase Street and Van Nuys Boulevard in Panorama City.They said a woman stole the ambulance from Sherman Oaks Hospital, leading police on a chase before crashing into a pickup truck and SUV.Four women, including the woman behind the wheel of the ambulance, suffered non-life threatening injuries.