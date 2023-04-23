An American Airlines plane fire on the Charlotte, NC airport runway was caught on video by a passenger on board.

Caught on camera: Passengers speak out on 'panic' after airplane catches fire on runway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- On Sunday, American Airlines is investigating what caused a plane to catch fire.

A passenger aboard the flight taking off from Charlotte Douglas Airport on Thursday captured a video minutes before the plane was set to take off for Dallas. As the plane makes its way down the runway, you can see flames shooting from the right wing.

Frankie Leggington was in her seat near the emergency exits when she took the video.

"Nobody knows what's happening, so it's the first instinct that, 'the plane is gonna blow.' So, everyone is grabbing their bags trying to get up and run in the aisle," Leggington said.

Claire Dungeon, another passenger on the plane, recalled the scary situation.

"Everyone was starting to panic, but we couldn't go anywhere either. I think that was the biggest scare," Dungeon said.

A spokesperson for American Airlines told ABC News, "American Airlines Flight 2288 returned to the gate before takeoff after reporting a mechanical issue. The aircraft was taken out of service for maintenance."

There were no reports of injuries during the incident.

Passengers like Dungeon said this was not the way she planned on starting her vacation.

"We are still trying to get there, but it's been a day later, and a lot of stress and headaches," Dungeon said.