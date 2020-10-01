Business

American Airlines flight attendant delivers heartfelt message to crew, passengers after furlough announcement

MIAMI -- An American Airlines flight attendant delivered an emotional message to passengers and crew after the company announced 19,000 furloughs as federal coronavirus stimulus funds run dry.

The attendant, who has not been identified, said she had a "long and beautiful career" over the intercom on a flight headed from Miami to LaGuardia Airport in New York City.

"To our passengers, it has been an honor and a privilege to have served you ... On behalf of American Airlines, we would like to thank you from the bottom of our hearts for choosing us. Without you, we wouldn't be here," the flight attendant said.

She also told her fellow crew members to keep their heads held high "because we have always been resilient in times of change."

"So it's farewell for now, but you are in good hands," she ended, before the cabin erupted in applause.

SEE ALSO: American Airlines, United Airlines to furlough thousands as CARES Act expires
EMBED More News Videos

Tens of thousands of airline workers will be furloughed as the CARES Act Payroll Support Program expires.



American Airlines CEO Doug Parker said that if Washington comes up with a deal with $25 billion for airlines "over the next few days," the company will reverse 19,000 furloughs that began Thursday and recall the workers.

U.S. air travel remains down nearly 70% from a year ago. Signs of a modest recovery faded this summer when COVID-19 cases spiked in many states. Traditionally lucrative business and international travel are even weaker than domestic leisure flying.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfurloughsair travelamerican airlinescoronavirusstimulus fundsairlineu.s. & worldlayoff
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 men found dead in Norwalk backyard
2 brothers killed in Westlake Village crash ID'd; suspect out on bond
'We are shocked:' Chrissy Teigen, John Legend suffer pregnancy loss
Worries among Anaheim business owners heightened by Disney layoffs
Newsom vetoes CA bill requiring ethnic studies
Ban on chokeholds among CA criminal justice reforms
Medical expert describes 'historic decimation' of Latinos by COVID-19
Show More
SoCal heat wave prompts Flex Alert
What you need to know about ballot drop boxes
Live COVID briefings from elected and public health officials
Subway sandwich bread is not legally bread, court rules
Dozens of earthquakes hit in swarm near Salton Sea area
More TOP STORIES News