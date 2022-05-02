american idol

American Idol recap: The Top 10 belt out Disney classics on 'Disney Night'

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- "American Idol" is down to the top seven after Sunday night's show featuring the traditional "Disney Night."

Judge Katy Perry made quite a splash, showing up as the Little Mermaid for Disney night at American Idol. She seemed a little frightened by the villainous song Nicolina sang from that movie.

After the show, Perry was wheeled out to the press line, and singled out that performance.

"She used everything, showmanship, worked the stage, costume, lights, you know, smoke, hair and make-up, a little bit of acting," Perry said. "I mean, it's Disney Night. It's supposed to be not so serious. Look at me!"

Nicolina is now in the top seven along with Noah Thompson, Jay Copeland, Leah Marlene, Christian Guardino, Fritz Hager and Huntergirl, who Luke Bryan called radio gold and Katy thinks could take the whole thing.

"I don't know how to fix my hair for nothing or fix my make-up, and so coming here and everybody taking such good care of me, you know, it's just been a great experience," Huntergirl said.

"The last few moments of this comes down to who's going to be the total entertainer," said American Idol judge Lionel Richie.

The three eliminated contestants: Lady K, Emyrson Flora and Mike Parker are already looking ahead.

"If this is the start of the best experience of my life, I know every other experience after is going to be grand," Lady K said. "So, I'm excited."

"Now is just putting myself out there more and more, and I just want to keep doing this and keep building because this is just the start," said Flora.

"The one thing that I wanted out of this competition is to be labeled a country artist, like not only by the viewers but for myself," Parker said. "You know, I needed to believe that myself."

It only gets harder from here. Next week, the top seven become the final five.

This season's finale is May 22.
