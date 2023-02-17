American Idol 2023: What to expect on Season 21

Watch American Idol on Sunday at 8/7c on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.

NEW YORK -- The search for the next American Idol begins anew on Sunday night with the premiere episode of Season 21.

Superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie are back together as judges.

"This is our sixth season. We love our job. We love each other. We have so much respect for each other and respect for the gig," Perry said during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Emmy Award-winner Ryan Seacrest returns as host of the iconic music competition.

The nationwide search begins with auditions in Las Vegas, Nashville, and New Orleans and contestants vying for a ticket to Hollywood week.

Richie said what's really changed the equation is the in-person interviews online, which means people come from all over including cities and towns that Idol could not reach before.

"Every time we start a season we think 'okay, well, there's no more talent left in America because we've picked them all out' and literally we get to the middle of filming and we're like 'oh my gosh, brace yourselves because this is the best of the best of the best,'" Perry added.

Ahead of the premiere, Idol released a preview video of one of those contestants, 16-year-old Haven Madison. She grew up on a tour bus with her dad, the lead singer of a Christian band. He plays guitar during her audition featuring an original song called "Fifteen."

After Haven's performance, the judges were ready to take her to the recording studio!

"Your songwriting ability is incredible," Lionel Richie said. "You can be anything you want to be."

Among the contestants is Kya Monee, who has an emotional return to the Idol stage. Kya auditioned for Season 19 and performed alongside Willie Spence during Hollywood Week. They performed a duet of Rihanna's 'Stay' and brought all 3 judges to tears.

Spence, the runner-up that season, was killed in a car crash last October. Inspired by Spence to try again, Monee posted on Instagram that this season's audition brought her to tears.

The premiere features a mix of compelling stories, fun moments (like when Luke Bryan meets Luke Bryan), and, of course, some incredible performances by these aspiring singers who are hoping to become the next Idol.

The journey begins Sunday at 8/7c on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.

Complete List of previous American Idol winners

2002 - Kelly Clarkson

2003 - Ruben Studdard

2004 - Fantasia Barino

2005 - Carrie Underwood

2006 - Taylor Hicks

2007 - Jordin Sparks

2008 - David Cook

2009 - Kris Allen

2010 - Lee DeWyze

2011 - Scotty McCreery

2012 - Phillip Phillips

2013 - Candice Glover

2014 - Caleb Johnson

2015 - Nick Fradiani

2016 - Trent Harmon

2018 - Maddie Poppe

2019 - Laine Hardy

2020 - Just Sam

2021 - Chayce Beckham

2022 - Noah Thompson