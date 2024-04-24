Staying present, grateful: Katy Perry prepares for her final weeks as 'American Idol' judge

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- We're just a month away from the finale of the latest round of "American Idol." There is a bit of melancholy lingering over things this season... because Katy Perry has announced she will be leaving her place at the judge's table.

Since 2017, we've been talking with Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie about American Idol, for what's now the seventh season.

Through Katy's various haircuts and outfits...even through Covid... we all kept on the Idol beat. And every year, the judges critiqued, and then America crowned the winner in the competition.

Perry is coming up on the end of her 'idol" run next month... but she is moving ahead with nothing but fond memories.

"I've learned a lot. It's been so wonderful this growth for myself, I'll utilize it in the future, I used to shoot more off the cuff, shoot from the hip, and not I understand there's a lot of different dynamics when you're speaking. Words can be powerful," said Perry. "I don't give them that feedback they're not gonna get better. they need a coach. and coaches aren't always peachy keen jelly bean. I really hope who comes to the show continues to speak their mind constructively, that's really important for me. It helps these kids sharpen up."

After all they've been through as a team, fellow judge Luke Bryan told me he'll miss Katy by his side.

"From season one, where we didn't really know each other to really respecting what each other does, it's been really fun," said Bryan. "She's just a pro. She's a pro at being herself."

Perry told us how she's preparing for these final weeks on the "Idol" set.

"I'm trying to stay really present, really intentional, really grateful," said Perry.