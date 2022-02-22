american idol

Platinum tickets and what else is new for season 20 of 'American Idol'

Season 20 of "American Idol" premieres Sunday, Feb. 27, on ABC
By Bob Monek
EMBED <>More Videos

'American Idol' judges on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan'

LOS ANGELES -- Judges will not only be handing out golden tickets to Hollywood during the audition shows for Season 20 of American Idol, but also platinum tickets.

A total of nine platinum tickets were awarded - three in Nashville, three in Austin, and three in Los Angeles.

american idol platinum ticket

An example of the platinum tickets being awarded on "American Idol" season 20.


Judge Katy Perry explained at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour that the tickets give the 9 singers a chance to perform during Hollywood week.

"They get to basically observe from the box seats at the theater - one day, they get to rest their voice, strategize, check out the competition and select who they want to duet with," she explained.

Perry is back as a judge along with Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

"These kids are coming out of the woodwork and what's happening in our last 5 years, we found major recording artists," Richie said during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

WATCH: Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie talk new season of 'American Idol'
EMBED More News Videos

Watch part 2 of Kelly and Ryan's interview with the judges from 'American Idol.'



Ryan Seacrest, the host who started it all, is back for his 20th season. In a recent interview, Seacrest was asked about the show's secret to success.

"Looking back at some of the first seasons, the show looked and felt really different than it does now. Sure, the concept-the foundation-is the same. But look at the evolution of the artists who are auditioning now, and at the style of the show, and it's a real study of how one show can continue to evolve," he told Parade.



Bobby Bones is not able to mentor after 4 seasons because of a conflict with another show. Two mentors will step into those shoes. Bebe Rexha and Idol alum Jimmie Allen will help the contestants during the episode shot at Disney's Aulani Resort in Hawaii.





Fans of American Idol will still be able to vote during the live shows later in the season. Fans must be at least 13 and reside in the U.S., Puerto Rico, or the Virgin Islands. As always, votes can be cast at AmericanIdol/vote, in the American Idol app, or via text.

The reality singing competition began in 2002 and Kelly Clarkson beat out Justin Guarini to become the first American Idol. Chayce Beckham won the title last season, the 19th American Idol.

Who will be number 20?

Tune into the season premiere of American Idol starting Sunday, February 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT on your local ABC station and the next day on Hulu.
EMBED More News Videos

"American Idol" is returning for its landmark 20th season on Sunday, Feb. 27. Watch the newly released trailer here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttelevisionlionel richiemusictrailersryan seacrestkaty perryluke bryanamerican idolotrcreality television
Copyright © 2022 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
AMERICAN IDOL
Meet some of the 'Idol' Season 20 hopefuls
First look at new season of 'American Idol': WATCH
Rocker Chris Daughtry says daughter died unexpectedly
'American Idol' Chayce Beckham offers advice for hopefuls
TOP STORIES
Party bus chase ends with violent crash in Antelope Valley
Caught on video: Mother, child followed by stranger to Lakewood home
Biden announces new sanctions on Russia as Ukraine tensions escalate
Kids traumatized after CA McDonald's road rage attack, mom says
SoCal's coldest storm of the season sweeping through region Tuesday
LA homeless count to resume Tuesday after COVID prompted delay
Disneyland announces return of 4 popular nighttime spectaculars
Show More
New programs to help growing number of pediatric COVID 'long haulers'
LA Pride parade moving to Hollywood after 2-year COVID hiatus
All 3 defendants convicted of hate crimes in Arbery killing
Ukraine crisis could lead to highest gas prices in CA history
LA council to consider appointing Wesson to fill Ridley-Thomas' seat
More TOP STORIES News