'American Idol' down to top 10 heading into Disney Night

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- "American Idol" is down to the top 10 - with Sunday night's upcoming show featuring the traditional "Disney Night."

It was almost going to be the top nine. Viewers eliminated two of the 11 contestants in Monday's show, but then the judges got to rescue one.

It came down to Tristen and Lady K in the bottom two of audience voting. Lady K sang Olivia Rodrigo's hit "Traitor." Tristen performed The Rolling Stones classic "You Can't Always Get What You Want."

And he didn't get what he wanted, as judges Katy Perry and Luke Bryan chose to save Lady K, sending Tristen home.

That leaves 10 performers - Nicolina, Mike, Fritz, Christian, Noah, Lady K, HunterGirl, Leah, Jay and Emyrson - to perform this Sunday. They'll take on Disney classics in the show airing at 8 p.m. on ABC. Three performers are expected to be sent home that night.

This season's finale is May 22.
