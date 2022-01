AKRON, Ohio (KABC) -- A heart-breaking and unprovoked attack on several veterans was captured on surveillance video outside an American Legion outpost in Ohio.The incident started after several men in a car pulled up and attacked one vet who had stepped outside for a smoke break.Two other vets ran outside to break up the fighting, but they too were brutally attacked. One of them was repeatedly punched and kicked while lying on the ground.Police have arrested one of the attackers and are searching for two more men.