Americans drank less wine for first time in 25 years

Wine has been around for thousands of years but Americans are apparently sipping less of it these days.

According to new research by the IWSR Drinks Market Analysis, wine consumption in the U.S. decreased in 2019 for the first time in 25 years, posting a -0.9% volume loss from the year prior.

Sparkling wine grew last year by almost 4% but it wasn't enough to offset the decrease in the large still wine category, according to the data.

The last volume loss in the still wine category occurred in 1994, according to the study.

But "wine" not?

Researchers attributed it to changing generational habits.

It appears Americans are opting for distilled spirits like agave, whisky, cognac and vodka.

Vodka remains the largest spirit category by volume in the U.S.

In total, spirits volume in the country grew by 2.3% last year, led by increases in mezcal (40%), Japanese whisky (23.1%), Irish whisky (8.6%), tequila (9.3%), U.S whiskey (5.5%), and cognac (4%).

Beer once again showed a decline in the U.S. in 2019, however craft beer consumption increased last year by 4.1%

The biggest booze growth was in the ready-to-drink category. Sales surged 50% last year, thanks in part to spiked seltzers like White Claw, Truly and Bon & Viv.
