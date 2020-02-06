Amoeba Music reveals new home on Hollywood Boulevard

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Hollywood landmark has found a new home.Amoeba Music announced on Wednesday it is moving into a new location on Hollywood Boulevard some time after Labor Day.In a YouTube video posted on Amoeba's page, Tyler, the Creator showed viewers the still-empty space that will house the record store's items.The new store will be located at 6200 Hollywood Boulevard in the El Centro complex, four blocks from its current location on Sunset Boulevard.The new space is a bit smaller, but the complex has a parking garage.Amoeba will validate for the first 75 minutes with any in-store purchase.The store was forced out of its previous location to make way for a planned housing development.The record store says it will continue carrying new and used items, and host live music performances and artist signings.