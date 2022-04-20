2 men found dead, 1 injured in Anaheim apartment near Angel Stadium

By
EMBED <>More Videos

2 men found dead, 1 injured in apartment near Angel Stadium

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Two men were found dead and another was found with minor injuries inside an apartment near Angel Stadium Tuesday morning, according to police.

Anaheim police say they received at least two calls reporting a possible assault at Stadium House Apartments in the 2100 block of E. Katella Avenue just before 7 a.m.

The man with minor injuries was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, police say. Anaheim police Sgt. Shane Carringer said he was questioned to figure out what happened and to determine the relationship - if any - between the men.

Carringer added police are not searching for any more suspects.

Neighbors are also trying to piece things together with what they heard and saw earlier that day.

Some are shaken by the incident and say it's too hard for anyone to make their way in uninvited.

"When people come to visit us it's not easy to get in, and everyone is pretty aware of not letting people tailgate in when you scan yourself into the building," said Jaime Raffaelli, who lives in the apartment complex.

The victims have not yet been identified.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
anaheimorange countycrimeanaheim police departmentdeath investigation
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
LA Metro riders no longer required to wear masks
'The Flash' actor Ezra Miller arrested for 2nd time in Hawaii
3.6 million borrowers could soon be closer to student loan forgiveness
Johnny Depp on stand: Ex-wife Heard's allegations 'heinous'
Dodgers seeking sponsors for field, team jersey patch
Siblings, 3 and 4, dead from apparent drowning in Lake Hughes area
Jacqueline Avant's killer gets life in prison for Beverly Hills murder
Show More
Santa Ana could ban police from playing music while on video
CA high school student fatally stabbed by trespasser on campus
Reward increases to $120,000 in search for killer of Tioni Theus
Mysterious liver disease in kids spreads to US, Europe
2 CA siblings get 2 kidney transplants in less than 24 hours
More TOP STORIES News