2 men found dead, 1 injured in Anaheim apartment near Angel Stadium

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Two men were found dead and another was found with minor injuries inside an apartment near Angel Stadium Tuesday morning, according to police.Anaheim police say they received at least two calls reporting a possible assault at Stadium House Apartments in the 2100 block of E. Katella Avenue just before 7 a.m.The man with minor injuries was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, police say. Anaheim police Sgt. Shane Carringer said he was questioned to figure out what happened and to determine the relationship - if any - between the men.Carringer added police are not searching for any more suspects.Neighbors are also trying to piece things together with what they heard and saw earlier that day.Some are shaken by the incident and say it's too hard for anyone to make their way in uninvited."When people come to visit us it's not easy to get in, and everyone is pretty aware of not letting people tailgate in when you scan yourself into the building," said Jaime Raffaelli, who lives in the apartment complex.The victims have not yet been identified.