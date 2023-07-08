Anaheim dog daycare employee arrested; accused of felony animal abuse

An employee at a dog daycare and boarding facility in Anaheim has been arrested on suspicion of felony animal abuse.

Michelle Navarrete, 24, of Fountain Valley, worked at Dogtopia on Eisenhower Circle in Anaheim for approximately three years. Anaheim police are accusing her of committing several acts of animal abuse against dogs under the business' care.

Police said it was another employee of the business who alerted the owner to the allegations on July 5.

The co-owner of the business, Larry Hartjoy, said they contacted Orange County Animal Care immediately and police then began their investigation.

"We are devastated about these events, as Dogtopia has a zero-tolerance policy for any kind of mistreatment of animals," said Hartjoy in a statement to Eyewitness News. "The employee was terminated, and our team is working alongside local law enforcement during their investigation.

Hartjoy said he understands that the accusations against the former employee might hurt the company's reputation, but he wants people to know they are heartbroken about what happened.

"We are very grateful the dogs involved are doing well and our thoughts are with the families during this difficult time. We thank and support the staff member at this location who reported this behavior to help ensure justice is served," he said.

Navarrete was booked and later released from jail after posting $20,000 bail, according to police.

Police say they're working to determine how many other dogs may have been affected or injured.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call detectives directly at (714) 328-8153 or through Orange County Crime Stoppers at (855) TIP-OCCS.