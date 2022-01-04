Anaheim police sound alarm after 4 possible fentanyl-related overdose deaths in one hour

EMBED <>More Videos

Anaheim sees rash of apparent drug overdoses in one hour

ANAHEIM, Calif. (CNS) -- Four people apparently overdosed on opioids and died within about an hour in Anaheim Monday.

The first call came in at 11:40 a.m. about a woman who died in a motel room in the 800 block of South Beach Boulevard, between Orange Avenue and Ball Road, Anaheim Police Department Sgt. Shane Carringer said.

The next call came in at 12:05 p.m. regarding a man found dead in a vehicle in the 1700 block of South State College Boulevard, near Anaheim Stadium, Carringer said.

Police were then called at 12:48 p.m. about three men who were down in the 500 block of South Anaheim Boulevard, three blocks south of Anaheim City Hall, Carringer said.



Two of the men were pronounced dead at the scene, but one was revived with Narcan, a drug that helps reverse opioid overdoses, Carringer said.

The man who survived was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, Carringer said.

Police suspect they were opioid overdoses based on the type of drug paraphernalia left at the scenes of the deaths, Carringer said. Investigators were working to determine if it was a case of tainted Fentanyl, which also can sometimes be sold on the street with concentrations high enough to be fatal to those who ingest the drug.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
anaheimorange countyfentanyloverdoseinvestigationdrugs
Copyright © 2022 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Some school districts left without COVID tests amid high demand
Mom, daughter killed in crash caused by driver suspected of DUI
How to get a free COVID test kit sent directly to your home in LA Co.
DNA helps ID woman found partially buried in IE desert decades ago
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
LA County COVID hospitalizations surpass 2,000
End of an era: Classic BlackBerry phones will stop working Jan. 4
Show More
Powerball jackpot: $575 million up for grabs in Wednesday drawing
LAUSD now requiring negative COVID test before school starts
Jury finds Elizabeth Holmes guilty on multiple counts
Betty White died in her sleep due to natural causes, agent tells ABC
Actor David Koechner arrested for suspected DUI in Simi Valley
More TOP STORIES News