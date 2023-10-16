Video captured what appears to be a rough arrest involving several Anaheim police officers.

Officer seen punching suspect twice in the head during detainment in Anaheim

It's unclear what the man was being detained for, but the footage shows him lying face down as three officers held him on the ground.

One of the officers then hits him twice in the head. The suspect's hands appeared to already be behind his back.

Officers also appeared to use non-lethal force before he went to the ground. A Taser could also be heard being deployed in the video.

Eyewitness News reached out to the Anaheim Police Department for more details, but has not heard back.