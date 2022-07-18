Anaheim City Council considering 2% tax on tickets to Disneyland, other large venues

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Tickets to Disneyland could soon be getting more expensive.On Tuesday, the Anaheim City Council will consider asking voters for a 2% ticket tax on theme parks and other big venues.Councilman Jose Moreno said the measure could raise up to $82 million a year for city services and projects.Moreno said the funds would go toward building a second public pool, restoring seven-day-a-week library services, hiring more police and firefighters, or building and staffing a dedicated senior center to serve residents.Five of the council's six members would have to vote in favor of the measure to get it on the ballot this fall.